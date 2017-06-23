Cops: Mom breasfeeds while drinking, smoking at bar

- An Alabama couple has been arrested after the pair brought their infant daughter to an Indiana bar, where her mother allegedly breastfed her while drinking beer and offered to have sex with people who would buy her more alcohol, authorities said.

Shari Tremba, 42, and Michael Trosclair, 45, were in town for a work conference when they went to the Wild Beaver Saloon in Indianapolis last Friday, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by AL.com.

There, Tremba allegedly proceeded to drink beer and smoke cigarettes while breastfeeding her 7-month-old daughter, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

She also allegedly offered sex to people she was trying to convince to get her a beer, a witness told cops.

Officers arrived about 12:40 a.m. to find Tremba standing outside of a roped-off area of the bar, holding a cup of beer and standing near a stroller holding her sleeping baby, the affidavit said.

Tremba allegedly drank beer as she spoke to the police, who said her “breath and person” smelled of alcohol, and that she had to be asked several times who she was and where she was from, AL.com reported.

She had been at the bar drinking since 10:30 p.m., and was eventually kicked out and told to stay outside the roped area, officials said.

Trosclair approached police as they spoke with Tremba and angrily said he would take everyone home by Uber, growing even more agitated when officers said they needed to have the infant examined by medics, authorities said.

Trosclair allegedly did not understand why there was a problem, Flynn wrote, noting: “This goes to show Mr. Trosclair was too intoxicated to understand the situation his own child was in when the mother, Ms. Tremba, starts to breastfeed the child. It also shows a lack of care for the child and its welfare while in his and Ms. Tremba's care. Partying was more important than their child.”

Medics examining the baby said she seemed lethargic, and she was taken to Riley Children's Hospital.

No signs of intoxication or other physical signs of abuse or neglect were noted, authorities said.

