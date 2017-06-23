Rapist arrested for attack on 7-year-old girl six weeks after being paroled
INSIDE EDITION - A convicted rapist has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl, just six weeks after he was released from prison, authorities said.
Corbin Breitenbach, 23, a registered sex offender, was charged this week with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary.
The Kansas man is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
He had been sentenced to 68 months behind bars for choking and raping a 22-year-old woman in Wichita. He was paroled in April.
He is now accused of entering a condo where the young girl was sleeping, choking her into unconsciousness, and raping her, prosecutors said.
Breitenbach took the child, who he did not know, from a bedroom and assaulted her on a balcony, authorities said.
She had been hospitalized after the June 11 attack, but is now doing fine, District Attorney Marc Bennett told reporters Tuesday.
A phone message left with Bennett’s office Thursday was not immediately returned.
Breitenbach’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 5. If convicted, he could face life in prison.