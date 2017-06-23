Man dies during 5K race in 100 degree heat

A California attorney collapsed an died during a 5K race that was held in 100+ degree temperatures.

Benjamin Green was running in a race Tuesday sponsored by the Bakersfield Track Club when he collapsed at the last aid station of the race.

The high temperature that day hit 110 degrees in the desert city and temperatures were still between 100-106 degrees when the race started around 7 p.m.

The club issued a statement saying: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Greene's family at this sad and difficult time."

They said that normally they only have three aid stations but set up two extra stations for that race because of the heat.

Prior to the race, the club posted on Facebook, suggesting runners bring extra water because of the heat.

Greene had posted before the race that he was concerned about the heat.

"I have no idea how difficult this is going to be. I have never run long distance in heat like this. Maybe it won't be as hard as I think. Or maybe it will be absolutely brutal," Greene wrote on Facebook.

Greene, a former public defender, leaves behind a wife and nine children. A Gofundme page has been set up to help the family with expenses.

The club says they have been hosting a "Summer Series" for more than 30 years from June through August. They say this is the first death at one of their races.