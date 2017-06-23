Man drowns doing 'face down' meditation in river

- A man apparently drowned after practicing an unusual meditiation move in a California river.

Yoav Timmer, a 33-year-old Israeli citizen, was in the Yuba River practicing "face down" meditation at the scenic destination.

Nevada County Sheriff Captain Shannon moon said the death is unlike any she has seen before.

"Face down meditation the first I've heard of in 27 years. Kind of blocking out the distractions of mindfulness. In a face down position underwater," Moon says. "Not very smart."

Timmer's friend, also practicing the meditation move, discovered the victim's body in the water.

The water is reported to be exceptionally cold in that area of the river.

"In this particular case clearly it was not safe . Don't do this," Moon says.