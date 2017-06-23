Cosby to hold town halls to address 'false accusations'

- Former comedian Bill Cosby will hold a town hall style national tour where he will address "issues facing young people" including "false accusations," his publicist Andrew Wyatt told FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.'

"So many people still love Mr. Cosby. Civic organizations and churches have asked Mr. Cosby to come speak about the criminal justice system and how young men and women are given deals but don't have the resources Mr. Cosby does," said Wyatt.

'The Restoration of Legacy' is not a sexual assault tour, added Wyatt. Cosby, 79, will talk about how "more blacks and browns are incarcerated for false allegations."

The legendary funny man was tried for aggravated indecent assault. He was acquitted following a deadlocked jury.

Prosecutors have announced that they will re-try Cosby.