Gabe Pressman, legendary TV news reporter, dead at 93

Gabe Pressman leaves the Celebration of Life Memorial ceremony for Walter Cronkite, Wed. Sept. 9, 2009 at Avery Fisher Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)

- Longtime television news reporter Gabe Pressman has died at the age of 93.

A Bronx native, Pressman spent the bulk of his career at WNBC. According to his bio on the news station's website, Pressman worked in broadcast news for 60 years. He made the jump to TV in 1974 after several years in print news.

Pressman also worked at what is now FOX 5 NY during an eight year span in the late 1970s before returning to WNBC.

The multiple Emmy Award, Edward R. Murrow Award, and Peabody Award winner worked up until the very end of his life.

His wife, Vera, confirmed his death on Friday.

Rest in peace.