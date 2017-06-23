Chaos at Meadowlands fair as gunshots ring out

Gunfire on the first night of the New Jersey state fair sent people running and led to arrests.

- Gunfire on the first night of the New Jersey state fair sent people running and led to arrests.

State Trooper Lawrence Peele says shots were reported fired at the Meadowlands fair site in East Rutherford around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

People began running and troopers directed them to an exit while they searched for suspects.

Peele says multiple suspects are in custody, but it's not clear if anyone is charged.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

In 2016, a brawl at the fair was caught on camera and went viral.

400,000 people attended last year.

With the Associated Press