DEA: Staten Island doctor ran opioid pill mill

- Federal agents and police officers arrested Dr. David Taylor, 74, and two others for allegedly running a pill mill on Hylan Boulevard on Staten Island. The doctor diverted 4 million pills with a street value of $40 million to Staten Islanders.

The pain management specialist allegedly took money and goods, including single malt whiskey, for prescriptions. The feds said the doctor would write scripts for oxycodone and Xanax without an examination, MRIs, or medical records.

The distribution of the meds was going on from January 2012 through this month, according to authorities. But the doctor didn't act alone. Authorities also arrested Vito Gallicchio, 48, and Daniel Garcia, 57. Officials said they conspired with Taylor to distribute the drugs; Gallicchio would direct fake patients to the doctor.

Sources told Fox 5 one of the places where the fake patients would get the prescriptions filled was at Victory Pharmacy, which was closed Friday.

If the three men are found guilty they could face a maximum of 20 years behind bars.