Couple recreates kissing photo - 24 years later

- Nicholas Cardello of Tampa, Fla., was photographed kissing boyfriend Kurt English on the cheek during the March on Washington in 1993.

When the couple — now married and in their 50s — attended the Equality March in D.C. last week, they decided to recreate the iconic photo by the Washington Monument.

“We’re here again marching for the same cause, 24 years later,” Cardello told InsideEdition.com.

He explained that when he marched with English in 1993, they had only been together for about a year.

Despite living in Tampa, they decided to make the trek up to the nation's capital to participate in the event after Cardello’s brother died of AIDS just months earlier.

“It was probably the first time that as a gay person, we were a majority,” he explained. “No matter where you went, everyone was partying. It was a really festive atmosphere. It was a really good change to see what it’s like to be on the other side.”

After this year’s march, Cardello decided to post the photographs side-by-side on his Facebook. Before they knew it, their photograph commemorating their long-lasting relationship was an internet sensation.

“We started reading the comments on the post and it really touched us how many people connected with that photo,” Cardello said. “A lot of people were posting, 'Hey this is a relationship goal,’ or they were tagging people and saying, ‘Hey, this can be us in 25 years.'"

