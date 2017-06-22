Woman says casino gave her steak dinner instead of $43 million jackpot

- Katrina Bookman snapped a happy selfie at the slot machine after she thought she had won a $43 million jackpot at Resorts World Casino in Jamaica.

She said she called her mom and told her, "I think it's going to be time for you to retire."

But Bookman's joy was shortlived: When she tried to collect her winnings that August day she was told the slot machine had malfunctioned. She hasn't seen a penny.

She recalled the pain of calling her mother back. "It was totally hurtful," she said.

Trying to make up for the error, Resorts World Casino offered Bookman a steak dinner.

Ten months later Katrina is suing the casino.

"I feel like $43 million is worth fighting for," Katrina said. "That's a lot of money. ... I can help a lot of people," Bookman said.

Resorts Officials declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The New York Gaming Commission investigated and confirmed the malfunction and said that regulations prohibit the casino from offering Bookman the maximum payout for the machine, which is $6,500.

On every machine in every casino, there is a sign with a disclaimer reading, "Malfunction voids all pays and plays."

But Bookman's attorney Alan Ripka isn't buying it and believes they have a strong case.

"The law says that if the casino represents that if you put a certain amount of money in the machine or on a table and you win you get paid," Ripka said.

