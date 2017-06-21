Superstorm Sandy-affected homeowners face program deadline

- Almost five years after Superstorm Sandy, rebuilding is still underway. Even though many residents are back in their homes, the work is still not finished.

Elizabeth Beaman's Oceanside, Long Island, home sits only five feet above sea level. Since she moved back in April 2013 she has fixed up the inside but is struggling to submit the paperwork to the state's housing recovery program known as NY Rising. People looking to elevate their homes face a June 30 deadline. She said she is still waiting for an architect and she is not the only one.

Residents and local officials rallied in the Town of Hempstead to extend the deadline. Town Councilman Anthony D'Esposito called on NY Rising and the governor to be realistic and extend a helping hand to those looking to elevate their homes.

NY Rising has 2,200 homeowners in the Optional Elevation Program. A spokesperson told Fox 5 that the program isn't asking for specific plans but just needs a proof of permit, a receipt from the Building Department documenting an application, or proof showing paperwork was submitted.

Beaman hopes to have everything submitted by next week. Homeowners who do not may lose their eligibility for reimbursement.