Veteran told to take down flagpole flying American flag

- A California Navy veteran and his wife say they're outraged after the city of Galt told them to remove one of two flagpoles on their property flying Old Glory, saying it violates neighborhood codes.

“We thought it would look beautiful to show our patriotism of having two beautiful American flags on our property,” Sherri Raeta, whose father was a World War II vet, told KOVR.

Raeta said she initially thought the order was a joke, but according to City Community Development Director Chris Erias, the code “limits flagpoles to one per parcel with the maximum height of 20 feet.”

Erias told Fox News that the city is “considering changing the development code to allow for a second pole.”

