Mom allegedly hands off 2-year-old to strangers: 'I can't do it'

- A Florida mother has been arrested after cops say she left her toddler son with total strangers before driving off.

The Vero Beach Police Department said the bizarre situation unfolded Saturday when witnesses saw Amber Warner walk into the Kountry Kitchen restaurant parking lot with her 2-year-old.

The witnesses, a couple, told police that Warner tried to get them to take the child from her, saying, "I can’t do it." The couple said she then placed the boy on the ground in front of them.

Warner allegedly then got into a black truck and left the parking lot.

Investigators were able to identify the vehicle and obtain an address for the mother in question, according to a statement from Vero Beach police.

Detectives then tracked down Warner and interviewed her about the incident before placing her under arrest.

Warner was charged with unlawful desertion of a child and later with resisting arrest without violence for an incident with her arresting officer during transport.

READ MORE