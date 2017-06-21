Terminally ill 5-year-old gets dream wedding

- It was a fairy tale wedding for 5-year-old Eileidh Paterson, who recently got the chance to "marry" her best friend in a ceremony attended by princesses and superheroes.

Eileidh, of Scotland, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer that forms in nerve tissue. When she found out the condition was terminal, she created a bucket list that included a dream wedding to Harrison Grier, 6.

“She was in her absolute element getting to play with other kids and have fun,” Eileidh’s mom, Gail, said.

The celebration was held at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, where the pair met at the end of the aisle and declared “best friends forever.” They exchanged St. Christopher necklaces to represent their journey they’ve been on together.

The wedding was put together in just a month by Zara Grant, the managing editor of children’s entertainment company, Love Rara.

“When I saw that this was on her list, I had to find a way to make it happen,” Grant said. “It was amazing to see the community come together so quickly to donate their time and services to the event.”

They were joined by princesses and superheroes as Eileidh’s older brother, Callum, walked her into the room with Disney’s “When You Wish Upon a Star” playing.

Grant read aloud a fairy tale written by Gail that told the story of her daughter, forced to battle cancer, which was described in the story as an “evil beast.”

“These are going to be lasting memories,” Gail said.

Grier’s mother, Stephanie, said Harrison wanted to marry Eileidh, too.

“The two of them just have this magical bond,” she said. “Harrison has always said that he loves her and that he wanted to marry her.”

About 30 people attended the wedding and more than 200 celebrated at the party.

“I cried a little bit, but managed to stop myself," Grier said. "It was such a beautiful day."

Along with the dream wedding, other items on Eileidh's bucket list, include a visit to Disneyland, swimming with mermaids, seeing real snow and riding the London Eye, to name a few.

Gail has been trying to raise awareness and funds for her daughter through a GoFundMe campaign. You can follow her journey on Facebook.

See more: