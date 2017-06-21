Michigan airport evacuated after cop attacked

- The airport in Flint, Michigan was evacuated after a police officer was reportedly critically injured after a stabbing attack.

According to a post on the airport's Facebook page, "An airport police officer has been injured. All passengers are safe and are being evacuated at this time. Please check with your airline for potential cancellations or delays. "

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

"The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck," Brown said. "I said they need to get him a towel."



On Twitter, Michigan State Police say the officer is in critical condition It's unclear what prompted the attack. The FBI is leading the investigation.

Flint is approximately 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.