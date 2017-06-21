Runaway MTA bus crashes into cars, church

- An unoccupied MTA bus rolled backwards and down a street in Bushwick, Brooklyn, early Wednesday morning, wreaking havoc along the way.

According to police, the driver of the Queens No. 58 route, from Ridgewood to Flushing, believed the bus was in park when it was actually in neutral.

As the bus rolled down Palmetto St. at about 12:37 a.m., it smashed into several cars and crashed into a church at Knickerbocker Ave.

There was no structural damage to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran but a fence around the church did sustain some damage.

It is unclear if a pedestrian who was taken from the scene to Wyckoff Medical Center was injured by the bus or trying to escape it.

The victim suffered non- life threatening injuries.