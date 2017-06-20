Tropical Storm Cindy forms, warnings in southeast Texas

- Tropical Storm Cindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Harris, Chambers, Liberty and Galveston counties, stretching from Louisiana.

The City of Houston Office of Emergency Management, which is monitoring the potential impact from the potential Tropical Storm Cindy, recommends that families have at least three days worth of food water and supplies.

Cindy is moving northwest towards the coasts of southwest Louisiana and upper southeast Texas.

The released the following statement on Tuesday:

The Harris County Flood Control District with the Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management and the National Weather Service are monitoring a tropical system that could potentially affect our area late Wednesday into Thursday morning. The main concern with this weather system for Harris County is heavy rainfall that could result in street and bayou flooding.

At 10 a.m. a tropical storm watch was issued for the upper Texas coast from High Island, Texas, to San Luis Pass, Texas, including Galveston Bay and Harris County. At 10 a.m. a tropical storm warning was extended westward from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to High Island, Texas.

The Harris County Flood Control District's Flood Operations team will monitor the weather system as it approaches and is taking the following steps in advance of the storm:

Confirming proper operation of our 153 gages.

Confirming appropriate levels of staff are available to respond and monitor the event.

Preparing phone bank operations and will open, if needed.

Inspecting trash racks to ensure they are clear of debris.

Ensuring Contractors working on Flood Control District projects are on-call to secure our construction sites prior to the onset of rainfall.

The Flood Control District encourages all residents to be prepared. Make sure storm drains and culverts are clear from debris as clogged drains and culverts can prevent water from draining to the bayous and tributaries, which can cause street flooding, and possible house flooding, depending on the amount of rain we receive. With this tropical system, the main threat will be flooding and residents need to remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Less than two feet of water can float and wash away a vehicle. Be especially cautious at underpasses and at night when water across roadways can be difficult to see.

Carnival Cruise Line released the following schedule changes to its ship iteneraries for Galveston and New Orleans:

CARNIVAL VALOR (FIVE-DAY CRUISE FROM GALVESTON)

Original Itinerary Revised Itinerary

June 17 – Galveston Galveston

June 18 – At Sea At Sea

June 19 – Cozumel Progreso (Merida)

June 20 – Progreso (Merida) Cozumel

June 21 – At Sea At Sea

June 22 – Galveston Galveston

CARNIVAL TRIUMPH (FIVE-DAY CRUISE FROM NEW ORLEANS)

Original Itinerary Revised Itinerary

June 19 – New Orleans New Orleans

June 20 – At Sea At Sea

June 21 – Cozumel Progreso (Merida)

June 22 – Progreso (Merida) Cozumel

June 23 – At Sea At Sea

June 24 – New Orleans New Orleans

CARNIVAL VISTA (EIGHT-DAY CRUISE FROM MIAMI)

Original Itinerary Revised Itinerary

June 17 – Miami Miami

June 18 – At Sea At Sea

June 19 ­– Grand Turk Grand Turk

June 20 – La Romana, DR La Romana, DR

June 21 ­– Willemstad, Curacao At Sea

June 22 – Oranjestad, Aruba Oranjestad, Aruba

June 23 – At Sea At Sea

June 24 – At Sea At Sea

June 25 – Miami Miami