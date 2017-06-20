Boy drowns in pool; sister dies days later

- A teenager from Texas drowned in a Tampa motel pool over the weekend, and his sister who tried to help save him died in the hospital days later.

It was just after 3 p.m. Sunday when deputies responded to the Clarion Inn on East Adamo Drive. A 12-year-old boy and his 17-year-old sister had been pulled from the pool unresponsive.

Deputies and firefighters performed CPR on both of them but they were unable to save the boy, later identified as Sebastano Greco of Dallas.

His sister, Kesha was taken to Tampa General Hospital and was in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon, but she died Tuesday night.

Deputies said the family had traveled to Tampa from Dallas with a large group for a church function.