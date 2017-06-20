Tipping and new fees come to Uber

- Uber is giving its drivers what they've been asking for: tips. You will soon be allowed to give your driver a tip through the app. And that is not the only way that drivers will be able to make more money.

If you're an Uber user and you're prompt, then you have nothing to worry about. But if you're someone who's usually late, get ready to pay more money. Starting in August, you're going to pay for making your Uber driver wait. After 2 minutes, you'll be charged 35 cents for every minute you're late. You're also going to get hit with a $5 cancellation fee if you cancel the ride more than 2 minutes after ordering a car. That is down from a 5-minute window.

The tipping option in the app will be available starting in July.

Uber executives say the company regularly does focus groups with drivers and riders. They say these changes show more respect for the drivers.