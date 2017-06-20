Construction materials crash into Queens building

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: Jun 20 2017 04:20PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 04:43PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - A construction crane lifting materials accidentally dropped its load, which then crashed into a building in Queens Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 31-25 28th Road in Astoria just after 4 p.m. The construction materials punched through the roof and fell all the way down to the basement level, the FDNY said.

At least two workers were seriously hurt and have been taken to hospitals. A third person is trapped.

Live video from SkyFoxHD showed dozens of firefighters and other first responders at the scene working to free the third person.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

