U.S. airstrike killed top ISIS cleric

- U.S.-led coalition forces killed Turki al-Bin'ali, chief cleric of ISIS, in Syria airstrike last month, officials confirmed.

AL-Bin'ali, who called himself "Grand Mufti," died in an airstrike on May 31 in Mayadin, Syria, according to a press release from the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.

The cleric's main role was recruiting extremists and causing terrorist attacks across the globe. Al-Bin'ali had been the terror group's chief cleric since 2014. He supplied propaganda encouraging murder and other atrocious acts. He tried to legitimize the formation of the so-called "caliphate" and was a close confidant of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the jihadi group.

The cleric's recruiting efforts for the terrorist organization included many filmed lectures trying to condone and provoke the slaying of innocent people.

