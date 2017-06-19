Calabasas woman freaks out after picking up what she thinks is a dog toy

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Jun 19 2017 08:21PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 07:15AM EDT

CALABASAS, CA (FOX 11) - A Calabasas woman picks up what she thinks is her dog's rope toy, but was in for a big surprise!

Imagine seeing a rope your dog uses as a play toy in your back patio and picking it up to put it away.

No big deal.
   
Except that rope... was a live baby rattlesnake!
   
Can't blame the woman for running away like she did.
   
But, it's a good reminder that when it gets hot, the rattlers like to come out and just like us, and look for a cool place to hang out.

