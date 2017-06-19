Wildfire erupts near Big Bear, 950 acres scorched

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted: Jun 19 2017 09:13PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 04:55PM EDT

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (FOX 11) - A brush fire erupted Monday in the Holcomb Valley near Big Bear. What started at 10 acres burned, fire officials said it had scorched roughly 950 acres by Tuesday and was 10 percent contained.

No homes were threatened -- no roads are closed, but reports said that voluntary evacuations were issued.

Seven air tankers and six helicopters also started fire retardant and water droppings. Also added to the firefighting efforts was a bull dozer crew along with fire crews from Big Bear Fire, US Forest Service, CalFire and San Bernardino County Fire.

No reports of injuries or damage to structures have been reported.

