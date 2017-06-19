Wildfire erupts near Big Bear, 950 acres scorched

- A brush fire erupted Monday in the Holcomb Valley near Big Bear. What started at 10 acres burned, fire officials said it had scorched roughly 950 acres by Tuesday and was 10 percent contained.

No homes were threatened -- no roads are closed, but reports said that voluntary evacuations were issued.

6:00 p.m. #HolcombFire 850 acres moving Northeast to the desert. Holcomb Valley voluntary evacuation. #BigBearFire https://t.co/xTLAFYZmdj — Big Bear Fire Dept (@bigbearfiredept) June 20, 2017

Seven air tankers and six helicopters also started fire retardant and water droppings. Also added to the firefighting efforts was a bull dozer crew along with fire crews from Big Bear Fire, US Forest Service, CalFire and San Bernardino County Fire.

No reports of injuries or damage to structures have been reported.

