Snapchat, Time Warner to create TV shows

- Snapchat is no longer just about quirky filters and fast-disappearing videos. It is now the latest online channel for original TV shows. Snapchat just struck a two-year, $100 million deal with Time Warner to create original programming.

The Hollywood Reporter staff writer Natalie Jarvey said it will include scripted and unscripted shows produced by Time Warner Networks, such as HBO and TBS.

"Snapchat and Time Warner have agreed to make up to 10 shows a year together," Jarvey said. "They'll run the gamut of scripted, unscripted, pretty much anything within the Time Warner library is fair game."

Snapchat already offers some original shows on its app but this deal marks a significant expansion of the programming. It is all a bid to appeal to millennial cord-cutters who live on their phones, particularly for legacy companies like Time Warner, Jarvey said.

"Not as many young people are going to movies, watching TV shows in prime time like they used to," Jarvey said. "And so by advertising some of their intellectual property on Snapchat, the hope is they could lure some of those audiences to the theaters or to the couch for primetime TV."

The shows will be short, 3 to 5 minutes each, and will all be shot in Snapchat's vertical format. Expect to see more original programming -- as many as three original shows a day -- by the end of the year.