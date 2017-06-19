Penn Station LIRR riders to be 'fairly compensated'

NEW YORK (AP) -- The head of the agency that runs the Long Island Rail Road says riders will be "fairly compensated" for being inconvenienced by construction work this summer at Pennsylvania Station.

Veronique "Ronnie" Hakim made the statement after Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for lower fares earlier Monday. Hakim is the interim executive director of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The MTA is governed by a 17-member board. The majority of its members are appointed by the governor.

Amtrak is performing repair work at Penn Station that will cause LIRR, NJ Transit and Amtrak service disruptions.

Besides schedule changes, buses and ferry service is being offered to some affected travelers.

LIRR Commuter Council Chairman Mark Epstein says riders should get fare reductions.

Hakim's statement did not elaborate on what "fairly compensated" means.