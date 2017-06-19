Entire school faculty dons same sweater on picture day

- A school counselor showed off her sense of humor in the school’s yearbook this year and got all of her co-workers in on the fun.

Lee Ann Fuzzell Due said she was at an Oklahoma store with her friend when she spotted a sweater she thought her friend would make fun of her for buying.

“I was trying to hide the sweater under what I picked up because I thought it was dorky. It winds up that when we get to the dressing room, my friend had the same sweater," Due told InsideEdition.com. “We both bought it was funny and took our picture.”

When Due returned to Herald Elementary, where she works, in the fall, she wanted to continue the fun with the staff on picture day by having them all put on the sweater for photos.

“When picture day comes around, it’s like no one on the staff likes having their picture taken every year. In no other job do you have to do that,” Due said. “I mentioned it to my office. They though it was funny and they were ‘like yea let’s do it.’”

On picture day in September, Due took her photo first and then stood in the room with the photographers as she passed on the sweater to each staff member that came in.

READ MORE