Severe weather in NYC region

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: Jun 19 2017 12:16PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19 2017 02:11PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York until 8 p.m. Monday.

Tornadoes, hail the size of ping-pong balls and wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are possible.

The heaviest of rain and storm conditions is expected in the late afternoon and into the evening.

The National Weather Service recommends you take precautionary measures if you're located within the storm area:

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

