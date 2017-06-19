Attacker drives into police car in Paris

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: Jun 19 2017 10:29AM EDT

Updated: Jun 19 2017 12:10PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - The French national gendarmerie service says the driver of a car that rammed a law enforcement vehicle has been arrested.

The tweet Monday confirmed an attack had taken place on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees.

Police had earlier warned people to avoid the neighborhood, one of the French capital's most popular with tourists. Paris police said neither gendarmes nor passers-by were injured.

The 31-year-old man from a Paris suburb had been flagged for extremism.
 

With the Associated Press

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories