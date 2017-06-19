Attacker drives into police car in Paris

- The French national gendarmerie service says the driver of a car that rammed a law enforcement vehicle has been arrested.

The tweet Monday confirmed an attack had taken place on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees.



Police had earlier warned people to avoid the neighborhood, one of the French capital's most popular with tourists. Paris police said neither gendarmes nor passers-by were injured.

The 31-year-old man from a Paris suburb had been flagged for extremism.



With the Associated Press