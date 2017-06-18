Vehicle strikes pedestrians in London, multiple casualties reported

Related Headlines Council says van struck people leaving mosque

A vehicle has struck several pedestrians in northeast London, resulting in multiple casualties.

It is unclear if this is a terrorist attack.

It happened on Seven Sisters Road in the Finsbury Park neighborhood in northeast London.

The call came in to police just after midnight local time where police said a vehicle hit multiple pedestrians.

London police said people were leaving the Finsbury Park Mosque in that neighborhood when the vehicle hit them

This happened as worshipers were leaving Ramadan services at the Finsbury Park Mosque.

Mohammed Kozbar, the chairman of that mosque posted on twitter, “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who got injured and affected by this cowardly attack in Finsbury Park area, many casualties in the floor.”

The Muslim Council, which is the U.K.’s largest Muslim umbrella organization, has also said that a van has run over worshippers as they were leaving.

Of course, there will be a lot of speculation about terrorism, the incident coming few weeks after the London Bridge terror attack. However, that sort of description from an official law enforcement or government source has not been determined.