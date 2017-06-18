Police search for man involved in Brooklyn stabbing

The NYPD is looking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a Stabbing in Brooklyn.

Police responded to a 911 call at about 3 p.m. Sunday where a person was stabbed in front of 1748 Sterling Place.

Police observed a male outside of a red Nissan with multiple stab wounds. The victim, who was identified as 24-year-old Amir Mercado, was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police received surveillance footage and are looking for an individual described as a black male who is between the age or 20-30 years old, and about 5’7”. He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).