President Trump calls for return of American fugitives in Cuba

A pair of New Jersey lawmakers applauded President Trump's plan to scale back the Obama Administration’s policy on Cuba.

Specifically, a tougher stance against American criminals, who fled to the communist nation, including one of New Jersey’s most infamous fugitives.

President Trump demanded the Cuban government return American fugitives, singling out one of New Jersey’s most notorious criminals, Joanne Chesimard.

Chesimard, also known as Assata Shakur, is a former member of the Black Liberation Army

She was convicted of killing New Jersey state trooper Werner Foerster, but later escaped from prison in 1979 and fled to the Communist island nation.

During the initial talks between Cuba and the Obama administration, Fox 5 traveled to Havana where Chesimard, who is on the FBI’s list of the most wanted terrorists, has been living for nearly 30 years.

At the time, Richard Frankel was the special agent in charge of the FBI's Newark office.

“She was part of a terrorist organization, and she committed a terrorist act killing the state trooper,” said Frankel.

Many are on the GOP side and are heavily critical of the previous administration for not doing more to insist on the return of Chesimard and other fugitives hiding out in Cuba. President Trump has made it a central part of talks with the Castro regime.

President Trump received a bit of bi-partisan support for the new approach, including from New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, who is Cuban-American and specifically asked the White House to highlight Chesimard in the speech.