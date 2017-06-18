Multiple Long Island churches damaged with satanic graffiti

The Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes section detectives are investigating criminal mischief and have considered it a hate crime.

Police are looking for the person or people who spray painted satanic graffiti at multiple churches in Amityville.

Shaw Temple A.M.E. Zion Church at 471 Albany Ave., Zion Gospel Church at 90 Warren Street, Amityville Full Gospel Tabernacle at 30 Brefni Street, and Prayer Tabernacle Church of God in Christ located at 3550 Great Neck Road were all vandalized with satanic graffiti some time between Friday and Saturday.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Hate Crimes Section at 631-852-6323 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.