Beyoncé gives birth to twins

The Carter family has two new additions to the family.

Beyoncé has reportedly given birth!

According to Us Weekly, the Carters welcomed the twins earlier this week.

Although no much detail has been given out, fans of the family are ecstatic over the news!

Beyoncé broke the internet back in February when she announced on Instagram that she was expecting twins, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters.”

From there, Beyoncé posted a series of pregnancy photoshoots and performed during the Grammy’s with her baby bump visible for all to see.

The couple gave birth to their first daughter, Blue Ivy, in 2012.

Congratulations to the Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy!