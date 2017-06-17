Dead humpback whale washes ashore in Rhode Island

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) -- Officials say a beached humpback whale was found on the shore and declared dead at a state park in Rhode Island.

The Newport Daily News reports that the whale was discovered at Beavertail State Park in Jamestown on Friday.

Dale Wolbrink, a spokesman for the Mystic Aquarium in Mystic, Connecticut, told the newspaper Saturday that rescuers arrived Friday afternoon and the whale was pronounced dead.

Wolbrink says the male whale is 9.7 meters in length.

He says the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will determine the best course of action to deal with the whale. The animal will stay in the place where it was discovered.

