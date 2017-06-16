Police: Mom who left child at airport found

- Authorities say they have located a 29-year-old woman who left her 4-year-old with a couple at Atlanta’s airport.

Athens-Clarke County Police say Maranda Hakimi Harvey was found just before 10 a.m. Saturday after they received a 911 call stating that she was staying at the Graduate Hotel in Athens.

Harvey, according to Sergeant Warren Pickard with the Atlanta Police Department, left her child with a couple in the atrium of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sometime Thursday night. Pickard said she asked the couple to watch the child while she did some quick shopping.

Police said Harvey drove her personal car from Oddenton, Maryland to the airport. She left the airport after renting a car, leaving the child with the couple. Officers were notified about the child around 7:15 a.m. and have been performing a multi-state search for Harvey.

Harvey is undergoing medical evaluations, police said.

The child is currently in police custody, but Pickard said they are trying to find a family member who is able to take care of the 4-year-old.