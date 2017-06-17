Man shot while pumping gas in Brooklyn

A man was killed after getting shot while pumping gas at a station in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said the 46-year-old victim was shot at least once in the chest Saturday afternoon while pumping gas at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Utica Avenue.

He was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he later died.

Investigators are looking for two male suspects who fled the location.

No arrests have been made, and it is not immediately known if the victim was the intended target.