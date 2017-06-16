Why blue jeans are back

- When it comes to fashion, it looks like denim is back from the dead. After years of losing sales to leggings and other athleisure, blue jeans are flying off the racks. When leggings came back in style they were a big hit because they are just so comfortable.

The sales of denim jeans are up and for the same reason. They are now more flexible and comfy.

It seems everywhere we turned someone had on a pair of jeans. Market researcher Euromonitor says sales of jeans are on the rise again, according to published reports. Celebrity style expert Jacqui Stafford says the reason is the way they are made. The latest denim technology makes the clothing much more comfortable. Jeans are no longer so rough and stiff.

In 2016 Jeans showed a slight growth after declining over the previous two years. What is to blame? Fashion itself. The fashion shifted towards more casual and athletic styles, such as leggings and yoga pants.

The sales of denim jeans may go up and down but denim is forever.