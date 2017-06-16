DeKalb Market Hall food court opens in Downtown Brooklyn

- At City Point in Downtown Brooklyn, the DeKalb Market Hall offers a big serving of the boroughs with a taste of New York City classics. They're calling it the "best spot in town."

"I wanted it to be chaotic; I wanted it to be fun. I wanted it to be very relaxed. I wanted everybody to feel super comfortable here," said Anna Castellani, the owner of the 60,000-square-foot food paradise. For Castellani, finding the right vendors for it was crucial.

"I looked not only for different cuisines, which is important -- not a lot of duplication here of anything," she said. "But you know, it really was always meant to be a real representation of urban life and what makes the city really great to be in."

It's a perfect recipe. The hall is as much about the vibe as it is the food.

"Being here is just really unbelievable," said Reuben Shorser, owner of Jianbing Company. "I think the vibe of this market -- there's not another spot like this in New York.

"People are moving, people are loving it, it's like being in a subway," Hard Times Sundaes owner Andrew Zurica said. "Food from all over the world, you can't get any better than this."

Forty different vendors fill the space. The restaurant entrepreneurs are serving everything from lobster rolls to paella to ice cream. The souped-up food court is even home to the first outpost of the famed Katz's Deli.

"There's so many different types of food that you could eat here every day for 2 months straight and not have the same thing twice," Katz's owner Jake Dell said. "So it's great and I'm honored to be a part of it."

The DeKalb Hall opens every day at 11 a.m. Select vendors open at 7 a.m. And with so many options to choose from, I guess the only question is: where do you eat first?