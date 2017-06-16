Karina Vetrano's parents praise approval of familial DNA testing

- The parents of Karina Vetrano, the woman brutally murdered while running in Queens, thanked their supporters Friday. The Vetrano family said they felt compelled to hold a press conference as soon as they found out the news that New York State is approving the use of familiar DNA testing in criminal investigations. They held the press conference where Karina entered the park the day she was killed.

Vetrano's parents praised the decision, made by the Commission on Forensic Science, to allow familial DNA testing to be used in the state. The technique is already used in 10 states. Familial testing is a two-step process in which unmatched DNA found at a crime scene is analyzed for similarities with known samples in state databases in order to find family members of the suspect.

Karina was raped and murdered last summer in a park near her home in Howard Beach. The case went unsolved for 6 months. During this time Vetrano's family lobbied for familial DNA testing. Although the technique did not lead to the arrest of suspect Chanel Lewis in the Vetrano case, the Vetranos still pushed for familial DNA testing in hopes it could help other families of cold case victims.

Familial DNA testing could start being used in New York in the fall. The technique has already help solved numerous cold cases.