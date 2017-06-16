Trump appears to confirm he is under investigation

- The Russia probe clearly is still on President Donald Trump's mind. On Twitter Friday, the president appeared to confirm he is under investigation for his firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch hunt," the president tweeted.

The president's anger appears to be directed at Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein who wrote a letter recommending Comey's termination.

In the backlash following Comey's dismissal, Rosenstein hired Robert Mueller to oversee the Russia probe as special counsel.

Earlier this week, a close friend of the president's indicated Trump is considering firing Mueller. Talk of that sparked sharp criticism from both sides of the partisan aisle.

This widening Russia probe has also prompted close Trump associates to start "lawyering up."

Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen has hired Washington, D.C.-based counsel. Cohen has worked for Trump since the mid-2000s and was active in the campaign. Cohen has already been subpoenaed by the House intelligence panel doing its own Russia investigation.

Vice President Mike Pence hired an outside lawyer to represent his legal interests in the expanding Russia probe. When asked about it Friday, the vice president dismissed it as "routine."