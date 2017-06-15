Bobcat seen strolling along on Siesta Key beach

Related Headlines Bobcat found inside New Jersey home

- A furry feline greeted beach-goers on Siesta Key Wednesday, but this kitty was no house cat.

Bobcats are somewhat common on Siesta Key, but seeing one on the beach was a rare sight for Jake Drost, who took a photo of the large cat.

"There have been many people who saw multiple bobcats around that area," Drost told FOX 13 News. "I have been a local here all my life and never saw a bobcat on the beach."

Drost said the bobcat, which some thought might be a panther due to how big the cat was, was at Crescent Beach near The Point of Rocks. He said he could tell it was a bobcat by its short tail.

It was a rainy day, so Drost, who was with his daughter, said there were not many people around, which may have made the cat feel safe venturing out into the open. He kept his distance but Drost was able to zoom in with his camera on the bobcat and snap a few photos.

"I had to leave the beach due to rain so didn't see exactly where it trotted off to, but it was coming from the public access at Crescent Beach heading towards the Point of Rocks, " Drost explained.