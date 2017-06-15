LAPD officer becomes first Asian-American helicopter pilot

- A really big honor for a former LAPD street cop.



She becomes the department's first Asian-American female helicopter pilot.



A big day for sergeant Janet Kim who not only earned her wings today but also becomes the first Asian-American woman to patrol the skies of L.A>



Something she's dreamed of doing since her ten years of patrolling the streets of L.A.



A major achievement she says not only because she knew nothing about aeronautics before signing up, but she had to compete with her classmates, who were all former experienced pilots.

