Stonewall National Monument to preserve stories of the uprising

- The National Park Service in partnership with American Express and New York's LGBT Community Center want to collect the stories of the people who lived through the Stonewall riots in 1969. They are Launching a hotline to record and preserve these stories forever.

Just last year, President Obama designated Stonewall National Monument in Christopher Park, across the street from the historic Stonewall Inn bar. This project is part of a $2 million National Park Foundation fundraising drive by the monument.

In a statement, the president of the National Park Foundation said, "We're grateful to American Express for helping the park collect oral histories that will bring the events of Stonewall to life and create a rich visitor experience."

The gay rights movement started at the Stonewall Inn. This project is about helping preserve the legacy of this site. If you took part in the historic riots they want you to call the hotline at 212-620-7310.