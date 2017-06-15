Oyster Bay nixes free beach passes for Russian diplomats

- The free ride is over for Russian diplomats who've been enjoying beach privileges in Oyster Bay, Long Island.

"If you think I'm waffling on my decision, my answer is nyet," Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said.

Nyet is Russian for "no." That is Saladino's response to diplomats being able to use the parks and beaches this summer for free.

"They do have a residence in Oyster Bay," he said. "It is a single-family home. There's no way 140 cars could be at that one location."

In the past, the Town of Oyster Bay followed a "good neighbor" policy by giving out more than 100 free beach passes to diplomats. Now the new supervisor is insisting they pay up. Residents we spoke to agree.

Saladino said the town's decision has nothing to do with the alleged Russian hacking investigation and the closure of the Upper Brookville estate last year. Do the math and the town would be losing more than $8,000 in revenue.

"They can buy the stickers at the same price our residents pay but the idea of the Russians getting these for free while our residents are paying for them is absolutely outrageous," Saladino said.

The town is offering the Russians to pay the resident price of $60 for each car. We reached out and haven't heard back.