Lobster shack on the Hudson River

- Break out the crackers but Thursday is National Lobster Day, a perfect day to set sail with the North River Lobster Company on Manhattan's West Side where every day is lobster day.

Beverage director Roman Tartakovsky loves this celebration.

"National Lobster Day is a great way to celebrate some of America's fantastic and iconic dishes, ranging from lobster boils all the way to the iconic lobster roll," Tartakovsky said.

Lobster rolls are the favorite menu choice here. Chef Anthony Rodriguez said there is a secret to it.

"You want to have a nice balance of herbs and onions," Chef Rodriguez said. "That way is balances off the lobster and you get a little better flavor."

Lobster is considered a luxurious delicacy all over the world. Folks have their favorite way of preparing them.

Sometimes breaking into a lobster can be intimidating. Sometimes when the lobster comes to the table, I don't even know where to start. But Chef Rodriguez assured me I could do it. And with just a few cracks, it was ready to eat.

The North River Lobster Company boat sets sail on the Hudson River two to four times a day six days a week.