Cops: Teacher's aide had sex with special needs student

- A former teacher's aide in New York State is facing charges after officials say she had sex with a student with special needs.

Alexandra Culhane was a teacher's aide at The School at Northeast in Schenectady when police believe she had sex with a 15-year-old student at the facility, which serves students with special needs.

Schenectady police said she had sexual intercourse with the boy in April 2016 at a park.

"The evidence would support and the people's theory of the case would be that Ms. Culhane met the victim in this matter through the course of her employment while he was enrolled and attending classes at that school," John Carson, the assistant district attorney in Schenectady County, told WNYT.

Culhane is facing charges of rape in the third degree and criminal sex act in the third degree following what was reportedly a months-long investigation by the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs.

The school said in a statement that Culhane was placed on administrative leave before she was fired.

"We will continue to fully participate in any additional measures to ensure a swift and just resolution," the statement read. "We will learn from this situation, make changes where needed and continue to hold ourselves to the absolute highest standard."

Culhane is due in court July 3.

