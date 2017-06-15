Vehicles collide, SUV jumps curb, hits pedestrians

- A collision between an SUV and a livery cab sent the SUV up onto a sidewalk and into two people on the West Side of Manhattan Thursday, authorities said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the NYPD believes the two vehicles were heading south along 9th Avenue and crashed into each other when they both made a right turn onto West 37th Street around 12:30 p.m.

The SUV hit a parked car, jumped the curb, and struck two pedestrians, police said. One is a 45-year-old woman who suffered a head injury and a contusion to the leg. The other is a man in his mid-40s who suffered leg pain, police said. They were taken to Bellevue.

The SUV's driver and passengers were also taken to Bellevue for treatment.

Medics treated the driver of the livery cab and his passenger at the scene of the crash.

Police are investigating.