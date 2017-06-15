Cops: Man stabs mom seven times with kitchen knives

- A Long Island man is accused of a vicious knife attack on his mother.

Nassau County Police say that Ivan F. Colon, of Elmont got into an argument with his 65-year-old mother on Wednesday afternoon.

They say the 42-year-old man picked up two silver metal kitchen knives and stabbed his mother seven times in the neck, arms and both hands. He ran out of the house but police found him a short time later behind a Target store on Hempstead Turnpike.

The victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance and treated for severe lacerations. She was listed in stable condition on Thursday.

Colon is charged with Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd Degree, and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon 4th Degree. He was expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday. No information about a lawyer was available.