Avocado-throwing attack suspect arrested

One of two men seen in security camera video viciously hurling avocados and bananas at a Bronx deli worker breaking his jaw was arrested Thursday.

Brad Gomez, 28, was walked into the 44th Precinct station house about 10:15 a.m. to face assault charges.

Two men and the worker had argued over a food order at the Stadium Gourmet Deli, prompting the attack in the early morning hours of May 29, 2017, police said.

The video shows one man hurling avocado after avocado over the deli counter while the other man throws an avocado and other items and then knocks over a food rack.

The NYPD is looking for these two men seen on video attacking a deli worker in the Bronx. (Via NYPD)

The video shows the first man then grabbing several bananas and throwing them behind the counter.

The 21-year-old deli worker suffered facial cuts and fractures and a broken jaw from the relentless onslaught, police said.

The staff at Lincoln Hospital treated him for his injuries.

If you any information, you can contact the Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477).