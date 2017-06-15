Orlando City soccer player Cyle Larin arrested for DUI

- On very early Thursday, a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper reported spotting a white Cadillac traveling the wrong way on the S. Ivanhoe BLVD ramp that enters into Orange Ave. The vehicle continued to drive in the wrong lanes until the trooper was able to activate his emergency equipment.

The report states that upon approaching the vehicle, the trooper noticed two occupants: a male in the driver's seat -- identified as Cyle Larin, who is a known player of the Orlando City soccer team -- and a female in the passenger seat. Cyle reportedly told the officer that he is not from around here, but had been living in Orlando for three years. The two said they were coming back from the nightclub, ONO, in downtown Orlando.

Cyle's eyes were noted as bloodshot and glossy, as well as his pupils dilated. There was an obvious odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. And as Cyle spoke with slurs and difficulty, the odor became much stronger, says the trooper. When asked how many drinks Cyle had by the officer, he was reported to have said none.

The report states that he then did a field sobriety test, which he performed poorly on.

During this test, another trooper arrived and also asked Cyle how many drinks he had, which he responded to by saying "2-3 vodka Redbulls," states the report. Cyle continued to change his answers when asked about the total consumption of alcohol.

The troopers then report placing Cyle under arrest for DUI. He was taken to the Orange County Breath Test Center, where he was noted to have provided two positive breath samples -- one at 0.179 and 0.182. Afterwards, he was transported to the Orange County Jail where he was booked for DUI without further incident.